Former Columbia resident Richard McCranie Crownover passed away on Feb. 7, 2021, in Charlotte after an illness.
Richard was born on Oct. 11, 1936, to Hal and Wilma Crownover in Quincy, Fla.After earning degrees from Georgia Institute of Technology, Richard completed a doctorate in mathematics from Louisiana State University.
In 1964, Richard joined the mathematics faculty at the University of Missouri, where he taught until retirement in 1999.
He authored the 1995 textbook entitled Introduction to Fractals and Chaos. While in Missouri, Richard enjoyed fishing at trout parks.
He was survived by sons Richard Crownover of Tennessee and Hal (Caroline) Crownover of North Carolina; daughter Catherine Elvy of New Jersey; and grandchildren Callie Crownover, Beckett Crownover, Christian Elvy and Andrew Elvy.