Richard “Rick” Chancellor, 78, of Columbia diedFriday, Oct. 30, 2020.
Rick was born May 17, 1942, in Kansas City, Kansas, to James A. Chancellor and Marie A. Ehelebe Gaynor. He married Donna Faith Campbell on March 14, 1964, in St. Johns, Missouri.
Rick graduated from Ritenour High School in St. Louis and attended MU and Lindenwood University, receiving his bachelor’s degree.
In 1963, he began his career with the U.S. Postal Service in Columbia. During his career, he worked in several management positions within the districts, regions and the postal headquarters.
He retired with 39 years of service as the transportation manager with the Midwest Area office in St. Louis. After retiring, Rick was active volunteering with several organizations in Columbia. He enjoyed traveling, fishing, judging barbecue and spending time with his kids, grandchildren and great-granddaughter.
He was involved in many civic organizations: BPO Elks 594, Fraternal Order of Eagles 2730, Twilight Lodge 114 AF&AM, Columbia Chapter No. 17, St Graal Commandery No. 12, Centralia Council No. 34, Aleppo Grotto and St. Louis Moolah Shriners.
Rick is survived by his wife, Donna, of 56 years; brothers Mark Chancellor (Dona) of Lubbock, Texas, and Terry Chancellor of Columbia; son Timothy Chancellor of Columbia; and daughter Tracy (Scott) Anders of St. Louis. Also surviving are his grandchildren Courtney Chancellor, Corbin Chancellor, Lauren Anders and Alyssa Anders and a great-granddaughter, Riley Jane.
He was preceded in death by his parents. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in memory of Rick are appreciated and can be made to the Central Missouri Food Bank.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Nov. 6 at Nilson Funeral Home in Columbia Missouri, with services 1 p.m. Nov. 7 at the same location .
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, we will need to rotate groups of no more than 50 people in the funeral home at a time for proper social distancing. Masks are required.