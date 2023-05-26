Rick Johnson, a loving and devoted father, passed away on May 05, 2023, in Medford, Oregon. He was 61 years old.
Rick Johnson, a loving and devoted father, passed away on May 05, 2023, in Medford, Oregon. He was 61 years old.
A proud native of Missouri, Rick was an ardent fan of his home-state teams, the Kansas City Chiefs and the St. Louis Cardinals.
While residing in Grants Pass, Oregon, Rick’s true joy came from being a dedicated and loving father. He treasured every moment spent with his children: Travis, Aydin, Chloe, and Deklin.
Rick is survived by his children, his sister Stella in Iowa, his brothers Robert and Warren in Missouri, beloved sisters-in-law, and countless nieces and nephews.
A memorial service is pending for local family members.
