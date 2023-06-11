Richard (Dick) Tully Hazell, 88, of Columbia, MO passed away at his home on May 24, 2023. He was born on May 28, 1934 in Jacksonville, Illinois: the son of Paul Fredrick and Jean Elizabeth (Hardesty) Hazell. Dick was married to his high school and college sweetheart, Jane Pendleton Faurot on February 2, 1957. They remained devoted to and cared for each other for 58 years.

Dick graduated from Hickman High School in 1952 and was a member of the undefeated Championship football team in 1951. He graduated from the University of Missouri School of Engineering with a B.S. in Chemical Engineering. He was a proud member of Beta Theta Pi and ROTC. Upon graduation in 1956, Dick was commissioned as a Second Lieutenant in the US Army and Jane and Dick moved to Frankfurt, Germany, where he served 2 years.