Richard (Dick) Tully Hazell, 88, of Columbia, MO passed away at his home on May 24, 2023. He was born on May 28, 1934 in Jacksonville, Illinois: the son of Paul Fredrick and Jean Elizabeth (Hardesty) Hazell. Dick was married to his high school and college sweetheart, Jane Pendleton Faurot on February 2, 1957. They remained devoted to and cared for each other for 58 years.
Dick graduated from Hickman High School in 1952 and was a member of the undefeated Championship football team in 1951. He graduated from the University of Missouri School of Engineering with a B.S. in Chemical Engineering. He was a proud member of Beta Theta Pi and ROTC. Upon graduation in 1956, Dick was commissioned as a Second Lieutenant in the US Army and Jane and Dick moved to Frankfurt, Germany, where he served 2 years.
They moved back to Texas and then Louisiana where Dick began his long career with Mobil Oil. He would advance through various management positions in the emerging Information Technology field in New Orleans and Denver before finishing his distinguished career at Exxon Mobil headquarters in New York City. He was happy to retire with Janie back to their hometown in Columbia.
Dick is survived by his brother Alan Ray Hazell (Renata) and niece Christina Elizabeth Feldman (Brian); his loving children: Don Faurot Hazell (Jennifer) and grandchildren Nicholas Davidson and Marisa Jane Hazell; Jeanie (Hazell) Perry (Rod) and grandchildren Michael Petrik (Mallory), Madeline Perry Mueller (Max) and Dustin Perry (Meghan); David Tully Hazell (Julie) and grandchildren Alexandra and Mallory Hazell; and Andrew Hardesty Hazell (Susana) and grandchild Sandra Fuster. In the last 2 years, “Pops” was blessed with 3 great grandchildren: Sophia Petrik, Kendall Mueller, and Blair Perry.
Dick and Jane would spend two weeks every summer at Don and Mary Faurot’s cabin on the Lake of the Ozarks with their family and Janie’s two sisters and their families: Aileen Faurot Edwards (Don) and nephews Jeffrey and Charles Edwards, and Julie Faurot Crum (Jim) and nieces Caroline and Jennifer Crum, who knew Dick all their lives. These were very happy times for all.
Dick and Jane’s door was always open and they loved hosting friends and extended family. He will be missed by all who benefited from his positive and friendly outlook and strong moral character. He was a lifelong Cardinal fan, a longtime member of the Columbia Roundtable, an avid golfer at the Country Club of Missouri and a Mizzou season ticket holder, attending games for 35 years through the 2022 Season.
Dick was preceded in death by his wife Jane (2015), his parents and sister Marilyn Sue (Hazell) Deles Denier. A memorial service will be held for family and friends at the Methodist Church in Columbia on Friday October 20 followed by a family-only service at the Columbia Cemetery, where he will be buried next to Jane, his sister, parents, grandparents, and great grandparents.
In lieu of flowers, the family is setting up an endowed Dick and Jane (Faurot) Hazell Scholarship Fund to honor their family’s history with dear old Mizzou. Contributions can be sent to: Mizzou Athletics Attn: Susan McNay, in honor of Richard Hazell, 1 Champions Dr, Ste 200, Columbia, MO 65211.