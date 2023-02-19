Richard Wallace Thoreson, PhD, 92, of Columbia, Missouri, passed away on February 10, 2023 at his home. Dr. Thoreson was born January 27, 1931, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. He is the only child of the late Milo and Corinne Thoreson. He is survived by his dearly loved wife of 38 years, Sue Margaret Doerhoff. HIs son is Wallace (Mary Green) Thoreson of Omaha, NE and their children are Will (Chun) of Chicago, IL and Elisabeth of Recife, Brazil. His daughter is Bonita Thoreson (Amir Alexander) of Los Angeles, CA and their children are Jordan of Minneapolis, MN and Ella of Berlin, Germany. Other close family are his Doerhoff in-laws: Rick (Ora), Randy (Patty), Kevin (Norma), all of St. Elizabeth, MO; Jerry of Jefferson City, MO; Jeff (Terri) of Frohna, MO; Kim (Larry Yocum) of Grandview, MO and Ann (Paul Wilde) of Belleville, IL. He was preceded in death by his two brothers-in-law, Ron (Ruth) and Roger. He acknowledges many close extended family and his friends from the alcohol recovery community, Parkinson’s group, Unity Center and University of Missouri.
Richard (“Dick”) valued education. He had his BA and MA in psychology from the University of Minnesota and PhD in Counseling Psychology from the University of Missouri, where he taught for 29 years in the Department of Educational and Counseling Psychology. He was a prolific researcher with many publications. One research publication won “Best Research of the Year in Rehabilitation.” He was awarded Fellow status (high distinction) in three divisions of the American Psychological Association.