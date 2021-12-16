Richard Young, 61, of Columbia, Missouri passed away on December 13, 2021 at Boone Hospital.
He was born on October 21, 1960 in St. Louis, Missouri; a son of Richard Young and Margaret Jean Hoover. He was united in marriage to Rhonda Palmer on April 27, 1991, and she survives.
A high school graduate of Hickman High School in Columbia, Brent attended Columbia College where he received his bachelor’s degree in Chemistry. Brent worked in medical supply sales for more than 20 years.
Those who knew Brent, knew of his love for cycling. He was an athlete through and through, and he proudly competed in multiple biking, running, and triathlon competitions, a 1/2 marathon, and enjoyed being outside. As a young man, he enjoyed motor bikes and minibikes. Golf was a love of Brent’s and he even caddied for the famous Gatlin Brothers in Florida for a time. He also loved animals, but especially dogs. In addition, Brent and his family enjoyed boating in the Ozarks. Brent lived life to the fullest.
Richard is survived by his wife, Rhonda, a son, Richard “Brandon”, a sister, Pam Brady (Greg) of Fulton, and nieces Brandy, Shelby, Amber and Krystal. Richard was preceded by his parents and a sister Renee Celeste.
Friends will be received from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at Parker-Millard Funeral Service & Crematory 12 E. Ash St. Columbia, MO 65203. Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 pm, Saturday, December 18, 2021.
In Brent’s memory, donations can be made to the charity of your choice.
Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service & Crematory, 12 East Ash Street, Columbia, MO 65203 (573) 449-4153. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.parkermillard.com.