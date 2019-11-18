Ricky Neal, 65, of Sunrise Beach, passed away Nov. 17, 2019, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Jefferson City.
A private family service is being planned.
He was born Nov. 19, 1953, in Warrensburg to Robert and Betty VanBlarcum Neal. He owned and operated Another Project construction company in the Lake area.
Ricky is survived by his mother, Betty Neal, and sister, Joy North both of Ashland and several nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
Ricky was preceded in death by his father, Robert Neal. Online condolences and tributes may be shared with the family at www.bachyager.com.