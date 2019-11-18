Ricky Neal, 65, of Sunrise Beach, passed away Nov. 17, 2019, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Jefferson City.

A private family service is being planned.

He was born Nov. 19, 1953, in Warrensburg to Robert and Betty VanBlarcum Neal. He owned and operated Another Project construction company in the Lake area.

Ricky is survived by his mother, Betty Neal, and sister, Joy North both of Ashland and several nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.

Ricky was preceded in death by his father, Robert Neal. Online condolences and tributes may be shared with the family at www.bachyager.com.

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

Recommended for you

Join the conversation

When posting comments, please follow our community guidelines:
• Login with a social account on WorldTable.
• Don't use obscene, profane or vulgar language or engage in personal attacks.
• Stay on topic. Don’t hijack a forum to talk about something else or to post spam.
• Abuse of the community could result in being banned.
 • Comments on our website and social media may be published in our newspaper or on our website.