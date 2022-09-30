Riley James Elgin, 30, Jefferson City, passed away Sunday, September 25, 2022. He was born August 5, 1992 in Wichita, Kansas a son of Richard and Glenda “Wisner” Elgin. He was a 2011 graduate of Jefferson City High School.
Riley proudly served our country in the United States Navy as a Machinist’s Mate. After his service; Riley graduated from the Missouri Welding Institute in Nevada, Missouri. He went on to pursue a career helping others at the Harry S. Truman Memorial Veterans Hospital and the Columbia Center for Urban Agriculture.
He was a dedicated Kansas City Chiefs fan, enjoyed listening to music, and loved the outdoors.
Riley is survived by his father: Richard Elgin of Jefferson City; sister: Johna (Anthony) Trapani of Jefferson City; one niece; paternal grandmother: Cecillia Elgin of Park City, KS.; maternal grandmother: Shirley Wisner of Tipton; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends that will miss his deep conversations and witty humor.
He was preceded in death by his mother: Glenda Elgin in 2020.
Anyone experiencing a mental health crisis, self injury, or considering suicide can seek help by calling or texting 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.
Expressions of sympathy may be made in Riley’s honor to the Columbia Center for Urban Agriculture; a non-profit organization that provides fresh fruits and vegetables directly to community members in need while helping people of all ages and backgrounds develop lifelong skills in home gardening, agriculture, and cooking. PO Box 1742 Columbia, Missouri 65205.
Memorial Services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Saturday, October 1, 2022 at Living Hope Church. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until time of service at the church. Burial will be private for the family in St. Andrews Catholic Cemetery — Tipton, Missouri.
Arrangements are under the direction of TYLER M. WOODS FUNERAL DIRECTOR, 611 E. Capitol Ave. Jefferson City, Missouri 65101. (573) 636-2424. Condolences may be made to the family at www.WoodsMemorialServices.com