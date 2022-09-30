Riley James Elgin, 30, Jefferson City, passed away Sunday, September 25, 2022. He was born August 5, 1992 in Wichita, Kansas a son of Richard and Glenda “Wisner” Elgin. He was a 2011 graduate of Jefferson City High School.

Riley proudly served our country in the United States Navy as a Machinist’s Mate. After his service; Riley graduated from the Missouri Welding Institute in Nevada, Missouri. He went on to pursue a career helping others at the Harry S. Truman Memorial Veterans Hospital and the Columbia Center for Urban Agriculture.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

Recommended for you