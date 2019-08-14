Rita Kathleen “Kathie” Dunlap Shreves, 90, of Columbia died peacefully on Tuesday, August 13, 2019, at Lenior Woods.
She was born on October 6, 1928, to Fred L. and India Mae Dunlap in Jefferson City.
She worked at Hickman High School as extracurricular activities secretary for 30 years. She led an active life, volunteering with Girl Scouts of the United States of America, 4-H Club, Columbia Garden Club, PTA, Chi Omega sorority and First Christian Church. In retirement, she Volksmarched all 50 states and then traveled the world, visiting more than 100 countries and every continent more than once.
She is survived by three daughters, Leandra Spangler, Denise (Bob) Schindler and Michela “Micki” (Jay) Jones; two grandchildren, Caleb Spangler and Shannon Jones; and six great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond E. Shreves; her sisters, Bonnie Mae Dunlap and Betty Lou Ells; and her grandson, Raymond Reese “Buck” Jones.
Burial will be at Riverside Cemetery in Jefferson City.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, August 17, 2019, at Epple Chapel at Lenior Woods, 3801 Miller Drive, Columbia, MO.
The family would like to thank the staff at Lenior Woods, especially Shalitha, Annie, Mary, Josh, Angie, Harley, Sarah, George, Andrea, Anita, Pam, Joyce, Brianna and the Hospice Compassus team for their loving care and support.
