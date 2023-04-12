Robert Benjamin “Ben” Anderson, age 46, of Rocheport, Missouri, passed away April 4, 2023, in his home. A memorial service will be held at Christian Fellowship Church, 5045 Chapel Hill Road, Columbia, Missouri, on Thursday, April 13, at 2:00 p.m.

Ben was born April 2, 1977, in Kansas City, Missouri, to Jane Anderson and Craig Anderson. The family then moved to Topeka, Kansas, where he attended Cair Paravel Latin School and Topeka High School. He was involved in musical theater, soccer, swimming, and the Madrigals vocal performing ensemble. Ben earned a bachelor’s degree in English from the University of Kansas and remained a loyal Kansas fan. He was married to his beloved wife Julie Anna (Hoecker) Anderson for more than 18 years.

