Robert Benjamin “Ben” Anderson, age 46, of Rocheport, Missouri, passed away April 4, 2023, in his home. A memorial service will be held at Christian Fellowship Church, 5045 Chapel Hill Road, Columbia, Missouri, on Thursday, April 13, at 2:00 p.m.
Ben was born April 2, 1977, in Kansas City, Missouri, to Jane Anderson and Craig Anderson. The family then moved to Topeka, Kansas, where he attended Cair Paravel Latin School and Topeka High School. He was involved in musical theater, soccer, swimming, and the Madrigals vocal performing ensemble. Ben earned a bachelor’s degree in English from the University of Kansas and remained a loyal Kansas fan. He was married to his beloved wife Julie Anna (Hoecker) Anderson for more than 18 years.
Ben was an exceptional man with countless talents, hobbies, and friends. He spent many summers in his youth working for Lost Valley Ranch in Colorado. The ranch was where he and Julie met, and the family continued to enjoy vacationing there each summer. As newlyweds, Ben and Julie lived in Virginia Beach, Virginia, where he worked for Quest Diagnostics. In 2007, they were able to move that role back to Kansas City. Ben continued with Quest until he and Julie moved to mid-Missouri to take over her family’s farming operations in 2013. Ben had a passion for farming and savored learning every detail of the machinery, processes, and procedures. He became actively involved in the Agricultural Leadership of Tomorrow program, which connected him to peers he could lean on for community in the field. He was a true outdoorsman, hunter, and fisherman, but could also be found indoors cooking or reading a good book.
Above all, Ben loved Jesus and his family. He was a devoted husband and father and was never happier than when watching a sunset with Julie or teaching Gracie, Russell, and Maggie Mae a new hobby or skill. Their family was one of the first members of Trinity Community Church in Columbia, Missouri. Through Trinity, Ben and Julie hosted a community group almost every Sunday. Due to his experience with Young Life Ministries, Ben was unwavering in supporting the Columbia chapter. He had many friends, but always made each feel like they were the most important. He was incredibly thoughtful, quick to smile, and generous with his deep laughter.
Ben is survived by his wife, Julie (Hoecker) Anderson and their three children, Grace Elizabeth Anderson, Russell Benjamin Anderson, and Margaret Mae “Maggie Mae” Anderson, of the home; mother, Jane Anderson, of Columbia, Missouri; father, Craig Anderson, and step-mother, Christine Anderson, of Lenexa, Kansas; brother, James Anderson (Cherryl), of Cave Creek, Arizona; sister, Molly Caton (Jason), of Kansas City, Missouri; step-sister, Amy Grill, of Lake Arrowhead, California; step-sister, Ashley Grill, of Overland Park, Kansas; step-brother, Aaron Grill (Stef), of Maplewood, New Jersey; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Marilyn and Perk Hoecker, of Columbia, Missouri; brother-in-law, Henry Hoecker (Amber), of Eugene, Oregon; brother-in-law, Wesley Hoecker (Alexandra), of Big Sky, Montana; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Julie Beth Anderson, and grandparents Bob and Margaret Anderson of Overland Park, Kansas, and Bob and Beth Galloway of WaKeeney, Kansas.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Young Life Columbia by visiting http://Giving.younglife.org/columbiamo or mailing a check to Young Life, P.O. Box 10144, Columbia, MO 65205.
