Robert (Bob) Manhart passed away at his home in Columbia, Missouri, March 19, 2023. He was the son of Dr. and Mrs. (Madeleine) Robert C. Manhart, a longtime professor in the B&PA Department at MU. He grew up in various towns in Pennsylvania, Ohio and New York, his favorite being summers at the farm of Aunt Minnie and Uncle Russel near Upper Sandusky, Ohio.

He attended Hickman High School, being an honor student and outstanding sprinter, setting a long-standing record of 10.1 for the 100-yard dash. The same year (1953) as graduating from MU with a degree in Mechanical Engineering, he married Jo Ann (Stone) Manhart. On West Parkway, the other kids thought he was a recluse; he was always upstairs studying. “Jo” considered that a challenge, made a halter-top dress the same color as her cocker spaniel, Sparkie, and with Sparkie on a leash, paraded up and down the sidewalk in front of his house until he finally came out . . . to pet Sparkie.

