Robert Ezra Lee, 78, of Columbia passed away Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, at his home. An informal gathering of friends will take place at 1:30 p.m. Feb. 9 at New Horizons United Methodist Church in Columbia.
Bob was born Dec. 4, 1941, in Bath, New York. He was the son of Ezra Douglas Lee and Peggy Joyce Lee. On Nov. 30, 1990, he was united in marriage to Judith M. (Pifer) Lee.
Bob was employed with the VA medical systems in New York and Columbia, where he was the chief of police. He served in the U.S. Navy and was deployed to Desert Storm. Prior to moving to Missouri, he served as a sheriff deputy with Steuben and Skyler counties, boat patrol and snowmobile patrols. He also taught boating safety and snowmobile safety courses.
He was a member of the American Legion Post 202 and 40/8, V292. He was a volunteer at Truman Veterans' Hospital and enjoyed collecting baseball cards, fishing and bowling. He was both a participant and volunteer with the Show-Me State Games as well as with the VA Golden Age games. His greatest enjoyment came from spending time with his family.
Bob is survived by his wife, Judy, of 29 years; his children, Belinda Connor of New York, Rodney E. Lee of New York, Robert A. Lee of Alabama, Lisa Lee of Missouri, Norma Hickman of Alabama, Kimberly Pectol of Missouri and Crystal Clay Hays of Missouri; 14 grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren. His siblings are Patricia Lee of New York, Laura Giannone of New York, Jody Banach of New York and Ronnie Banach of New York.
