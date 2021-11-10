Robert “Bob” Lee Smith was born May 16th, 1928 in Wyandotte, Michigan, the son of Henry O. and Nellie G. Wilhite Smith. He is survived by one son, Mark L. Smith, three grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, three step-children, three step-grandchildren, and one step-great-grandchild.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Carolyn, and his son, Michael; his parents; two brothers, William and Joe; one sister, Yvonne; his second wife, Carol, and one step-grandson, Quentin.
Bob grew up in Harrisburg, Missouri, where he graduated from Harrisburg High School in 1945. He began working in coal mines at the age of 16 and spent most of his working life as a dragline machine operator. Known to his friends and co-workers as “Preacher Smith,” Bob was a member of the United Mine Workers of America and retired from Associate Electric Cooperative Incorporated in Randolph County in 1993, where he received a certificate noting 47 years of service in the coal mining industry.
Bob was a proud veteran of the Korean War. In addition, Bob was an ordained Baptist minister and preached in over 30 different churches across Mid-Missouri. He worked in real estate as a broker and agent, and in the evenings found time to coach his sons’ baseball teams. Bob loved family road trips every summer and toured many states across the U.S. He was an avid quail hunter and loved to spend long days hunting with family and friends.
Memorials in lieu of flowers are requested to be sent to Coyote Hill Christian Children’s Home, 9501 Coyote Hill Road, Harrisburg, MO 65265, or other memorials of your choice.
A memorial service will be on November 16th at 11:00am, visitation at 10:00am, located at Robinson Funeral Home, 601 N. Henry Clay Blvd, Ashland, MO 65010. Private burial will follow the ceremony.