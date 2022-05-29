Robert (Bob) K. Murray passed away peacefully at his home on May 24, 2022, surrounded by his family and caregivers.
Bob was born January 31, 1938, in Tulsa, Oklahoma, to Richard C. and Mildred K. Murray. The family moved to Kansas City, Missouri, in 1943 where Bob grew up and graduated from Southwest High School.
As a teenager, Bob was very active in football, adventure and social activities. He graduated and attended (much to the chagrin of his sons later on in life) Kansas University where he played freshman football and joined Phi Gamma Delta Fraternity.
In his sophomore and junior years of college, Bob spent his summers at the Marines Platoon Leaders Class in Quantico, Virginia, preparing to be an officer in the United States Marine Corps.
After graduating with a degree in Business Administration, he enlisted and spent several years in Okinawa and the Philippines, finally returning to the States to live and serve in California. He retired from the Marines in 1964 and joined a healthcare management firm in Kansas City, at the same time marrying his wife, Carolyn Braun Murray, of 30 years.
In 1966 he moved to Columbia, Missouri, and formed Professional Consulting Services, a dental/medical accounting and consulting firm, which is still in existence today.
Many of Bob’s clients still speak of his integrity, honesty, and strong commitment to them in private healthcare practice. This same commitment was shared in his love and dedication to his family and grandchildren.
Bob had a strong love of the outdoors; he was introduced to bird hunting by Carolyn’s father, Bill Braun, and up until the end of his life spent much of his time hunting ducks, turkey, quail and pheasants.
He took hunting trips to Canada, Mexico and Argentina. Bob’s true passion, however, was fishing, which he enjoyed all the way to the end of his life. He spent over 50 years fishing Texas, Florida and Missouri with friends Ronchetto, Norton, Lemaster, Reitz, Leseure, Andrews and Steinhoff(s), as well as with his son, Rob.
He also spent many hours of his final years volunteering at Primaris, assisting other seniors in their Medicare decisions.
Bob was preceded in death by his wife, Carolyn, in 1994. He is survived by two brothers, Dick and Bill Murray; two sons, William M. Murray of Palm Harbor, Florida, and Rob Murray (Debbie) of Columbia, Missouri; two grandchildren, Emily of Kansas City, Missouri, and Caleb (Claire) of Wichita, Kansas, and one great grandson, Joshua Eugene Murray.
The family wishes to thank his physicians and The Senior Company (especially Kari Kazcan) for their outstanding care of Bob during the final two years of his life.
Visitation will be held at Memorial Funeral Home on June 3, 2022, from 9:00-11:00 a.m. with a funeral services service to follow. Bob will receive a military interment at Missouri State Veterans Cemetery in Jacksonville, Missouri, at 2:00 pm.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Bob’s memory to Coyote Hill Children’s Home.