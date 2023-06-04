Robert C Lynn, 67, Columbia, Mo, passed away unexpectedly May 31, 2023.
Bob was born May 23, 1956, to Merlyn C and Muriel Lynn.
He had a love of travel, driving, fishing, and being a Papa. Bob graduated from Hickman High School, and was a 6-year veteran the United States Army Reserves.
Bob is survived by sister Donna Carpenter, of the home, also siblings: Linda, Stan, Dale, Don, and Debra; nieces, nephews, and granddaughter, Michelle.
Preceding him in death are his parents, and two brothers.
A private memorial will be held later. Final arrangements are with Columbia Cremation Care Center.
