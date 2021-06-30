Dr. Robert M. Collins, beloved friend, colleague and father, passed away on Monday, June 21st in his home.
Bob was a professor emeritus, having retired as the William H. Byler Professor of Social and Behavioral Science at the University of Missouri-Columbia. A historian of the recent American experience, he authored several books: The Business Response to Keynes, More: the Politics of Growth in Postwar America, and Transforming America: Political Culture during the Reagan Years. He also published several articles in the leading scholarly journals of American history. He was an absolutely legendary teacher of “History of the Sixties” and “Twentieth Century America” and received a William T. Kemper Fellowship for Teaching Excellence, the Maxine Christopher Shutz Award and Lecture for Distinguished Teaching, and two Purple Chalk Awards. He served as a visiting lecturer at the University of Manchester in the United Kingdom and participated in several prestigious conferences including the Truman Centennial Symposium at the Woodrow Wilson International Center for Scholars and the Conference on History of Public Policy at the Harvard Business School.
Bob was a popular lecturer, getting and keeping the attention of students from the front row to the back row of a 300-seat auditorium. And it is no wonder why — he was a captivating story-teller, with a rich voice that drew students, faculty, and family alike into his colorful (and very historically accurate) retellings. He was among the greatest of dog-lovers; an avid race car driver; a loyal friend; and a kind, generous of spirit and non-judgmental father, steadfast in his support of his daughters. And, above all, Bob loved to laugh and had a razor-sharp wit. That is what many people will remember most about him — his genuine, spirited and unbridled laughter.
He is survived by his friend and former spouse Betsy Collins, two daughters Christine Overend (Tim) and Laura McAvey (Dan), and his four grand-daughters Natalie, Nicole, Piper and Teagan.
A memorial service will be held by the family in the early Fall.
In lieu of flowers please consider donations to the Central Missouri Humane Society, Columbia Second Chance, or any animal rescue of your choice.
Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service & Crematory, 12 East Ash Street, Columbia, MO 65203 (573) 449-4153. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.parkermillard.com.