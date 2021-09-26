Robert “Dan” Ronchetto, age 55 of The Woodlands, TX formerly of Columbia, MO passed away on September 17, 2021. He was born June 1, 1966 to Robert and Sharon Ronchetto in Columbia, MO.
A visitation will be held at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 903 Bernadette Dr., Columbia, MO 65203 on Monday, September 27th, 2021 beginning at 10:00am. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11am. Immediately following the mass, burial will take place at Memorial Park Cemetery, 1217 Business Loop 70 W, Columbia, MO 65202.
Dan had a very successful career in supply chain management. He was a man of deep faith and a respected member of the community. Always known as the life of the party, Dan was outgoing and always engaging with friends and family to plan dinners or a golf game. He was the type of person that never met a stranger and was the first person to lend a hand to anyone who needed it. He was always involved in his kids’ games and activities, taking great pride in being their dad. Dan was beloved in many ways by his family as a husband, father, brother, and uncle as well as a friend to many.
Dan was preceded in death by his father, Robert Ronchetto; grandparents, Dan and Martha Niday as well as Matt and Emma Ronchetto. He is survived by his wife, Karen Schrand Ronchetto; mother, Sharon Ronchetto; children, Allison and Nicholas Ronchetto; brother, Steve Ronchetto; parents in-law, Gerald and Jane Ippensen; brother and sisters-in-laws, Annette (Dennis) Ehrhardt, Allan (Melanie) Schrand, Chris (Loralee) Schrand, Lorrie (Dan) Vreeman along with many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Dan’s honor to V Foundation for Cancer Research at www.v.org
