Robert “Bob” Allen Dawson, 81, of Hallsville died at home on June 29, 2021, surrounded by loved ones.
He was born in Carter County, Missouri on 01/13/1940 to Martha and Benjamin Dawson.
Bob served in the armed forces. After serving, he worked as a Biomedical Engineer retiring from NRMC/Kirksville in 2007.
Robert enjoyed traveling, farming, and the outdoors. He finalized the goal of seeing all fifty states with an Alaskan trip with his grandson.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Daniel; his wife, Shirley (Jackson) Dawson; and two brothers.
Surviving are his daughters; Rhonda (Steve) Smith of Hallsville, and Rebecca (Matthew) Parker of Fulton and two grandsons; Dawson Lewis and Joshua Parker.
Arrangements are being handled by Columbia Crematorium Center. Later, Robert and Shirley Dawson will be interred together at the National Cemetery at Jefferson Barracks with a military honor service.