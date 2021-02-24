Robert Henry “Bob” Dolliver III of Columbia, Missouri, died on February 13, 2021 at Katy Manor Nursing Home in Pilot Grove, Missouri. He was born in Fort Dodge, Iowa on October 15, 1934.
All of Bob’s family of origin preceded him in death, his parents: James I and Rachel M. Dolliver; his brothers: James M. of Seattle, Washington, and Arthur “Mac” of Kansas City, Missouri; also a sister: Margaret E. “Peggy” of Goodyear New Zealand.
Bob’s father, James I. Dolliver, was a member of the U.S. House of Representatives from 1945 to 1957. James M. Dolliver was Chief Justice of the Washington Supreme Court.
Bob is survived by his son, Robert H. “Rob” Dolliver IV, and his grandson, Robert “Henry” Dolliver V, both of Columbia, Missouri. Bob’s daughter, Mari Radcliffe, granddaughter Katie Radcliffe, and Katie’s children, Xander and Hazel, all live near Cape Canaveral, Florida. His life partner, Joyce Huber, lives on in Columbia, Missouri.
A distinguished relative, Jonathan Prentiss Dolliver, a U.S. Senator in the 1880’s, was honored by Iowans who named Dolliver Memorial Park and the town of Dolliver, Iowa, after him.
Bob completed his public school education in Washington, D.C. He served in the U.S. Army from 1955 to 1957, after the Korean War and before Viet Nam. He graduated from Cornell College in Iowa with a B.A. He worked as a social worker in Ohio, then attended Ohio State University and earn a Ph.D. in Counseling Psychology in 1966. He then began his career with the University of Missouri – Columbia, teaching in the Psychology Department, and doing counseling and supervision in the University Counseling Center. He retired from UMC in 1999.
During his tenure on the UMC faculty, he served as the Associate Editor of The Journal of Counseling Psychology from 1982 to 1986. During that time, he was selected for listing in Who’s Who in America.
Upon retiring, Bob wrote a textbook for his Theories of Personalities course, but he could not find a publisher. His avocation during those later years was the exploration of living fully in old age, a topic presented to students in multi-session classes and single session presentations. In those classes, movie clips were shown to illustrate major aspects of the class topics, e.g. Alzheimer’s.
His volunteer activities included visiting patients with Hospice Compassus, recycling books and packing bread at the Columbia Senior Center. Recycling was important to Bob. He made donations to MU museums and libraries, as well as to the Ronald McDonald House. He continued his long-term activity of picking up trash at parks and trails, sometimes by walking in shallow creeks (when the water was warm).
Bob followed his mother’s example in having his body cremated and his ashes spread, per his instructions.
A memorial service will be held at Parker-Millard Funeral Home in Columbia on Sunday, February 28 at 1:00 p.m. with a luncheon to follow at the funeral home. According to Bob’s wishes, the service will be open to all. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the Columbia Senior Center would be appreciated.
