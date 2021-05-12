Robert Gethman Dunn, 66, of Columbia passed away peacefully on May 10, 2021. A Celebration of Robert’s life will be held Saturday, May 15, 2021, from 4-7 p.m. at 112 Sappington Dr. Columbia, MO 65203. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Kindred Hospice 1616 Southridge Dr. Jefferson City, MO 65109. All who wish to attend are welcome. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.parkermillard.com.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

Recommended for you