Rob was a fun-loving, hard-working, personable guy who was much loved by his wife Amy (Davis) of Lee’s Summit, his son Matt of Tuscumbia, Alabama, his daughter Julia of Columbia, his mother and step-father, Mary and Les Sapp of Columbia, and his sisters Teresa Hundelt of Renton, Washington, and Debbie (Paul) Thompson, also of Columbia. He also leaves behind five nieces and a nephew. His father, John Hamilton, preceded him in death. Rob was living in Lee’s Summit at the time of his death, however, he spent most of his life in Columbia, having gone to Rock Bridge Elementary, Jefferson Junior High, and graduating from Rock Bridge High School in 1989.

Rob and Amy were married on June 22nd of this year and shared many happy times during the years they were together. Through his marriage to Amy, his stepchildren include Jeff Schlager and his wife Jessica and their children Amelia and Gavin of St. Louis; Kaytlin Thurston of Cape Girardeau; Stephen Thurston of Wichita, Kansas; and Kacie Finney and her husband Sean of Cape Girardeau.

