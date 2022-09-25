Rob was a fun-loving, hard-working, personable guy who was much loved by his wife Amy (Davis) of Lee’s Summit, his son Matt of Tuscumbia, Alabama, his daughter Julia of Columbia, his mother and step-father, Mary and Les Sapp of Columbia, and his sisters Teresa Hundelt of Renton, Washington, and Debbie (Paul) Thompson, also of Columbia. He also leaves behind five nieces and a nephew. His father, John Hamilton, preceded him in death. Rob was living in Lee’s Summit at the time of his death, however, he spent most of his life in Columbia, having gone to Rock Bridge Elementary, Jefferson Junior High, and graduating from Rock Bridge High School in 1989.
Rob and Amy were married on June 22nd of this year and shared many happy times during the years they were together. Through his marriage to Amy, his stepchildren include Jeff Schlager and his wife Jessica and their children Amelia and Gavin of St. Louis; Kaytlin Thurston of Cape Girardeau; Stephen Thurston of Wichita, Kansas; and Kacie Finney and her husband Sean of Cape Girardeau.
He enjoyed doing things with his children. Julia has especially fond memories of the times she and her dad made sourdough pancakes together, and when he learned to make sushi. Matt remembers how many hours his dad spent teaching him how to play baseball and coaching his teams. Rob will be missed when Matt and his fiancée Liz (Walter) get married in December. Rob’s sisters could tell you of their many escapades growing up as Air Force brats, living all over the country before settling in Hillcreek Acres in Columbia. As a young man, he was proud to drive the old Ford “Woody” station wagon his Grandad Robinson left him.
Rob was enthusiastic about fishing, riding his motorcycle and learning new things, such as gardening and baking sourdough bread. He could fix anything. He attributed that to Les, and also to his high school buddies Mike Samuel and Mark Delozier, who remained close friends throughout his life. Early in his career he worked in auto repair and tire sales. Later he discovered an aptitude for home repair and renovation. He was working with a realtor in Kansas City to remodel homes before placing them on the resale market.
He especially enjoyed studying family ancestry. He encouraged his mother, who was adopted, to find her biological parents and we were all delighted to discover and come to know her three full brothers and their families who live in Minnesota. He also tracked down a previously unknown cousin, with whom we remain in contact to this day. Rob traced family members back many generations and was always ready to share interesting information about distant relatives, and even volunteered at Find A Grave to track down information for others trying to trace their own ancestry.
The family recently gathered to share stories about Rob and celebrate his life. If you knew him, think about him from time to time and if you are so inclined, make a donation to your favorite charity in his name. He will be greatly missed.