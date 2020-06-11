Robert Edward Elder, Jr. passed away on Thursday, May 28, 2020.
Bob was born June 5, 1959, in Columbia. He was a lifelong resident of Columbia and graduated from Hickman High School. He owned and operated his own business, Elder Enterprises, until his illness forced him to retire.
He had a giving heart and was never too busy to help anyone in need. He was generous with both his time and his talents. Bob had a gift for working with his hands, and was always the one his family called to help unclog sinks, fix the water heater or install a ceiling fan.
Bob was not always a man of words; his actions showed the love he had for his friends and family. At family dinners, he was always the first one to start collecting the plates, and he didn’t leave the sink until all the dishes were done, reinforcing his principle of – you cook, I clean.
Bob had the strength and persistence to overcome challenges, and he worked very hard to care for his family. He was a quiet leader, and was an example of how diligence and sacrifice make all things possible.
Missouri Tiger football, fishing, Mugs Up, and his granddaughters were some of Bob’s favorite things. He was proud of his sons Jake and Jason, who inherited his love of family, his determination and his easygoing spirit. He adored and admired his wife, his sweetheart of 40 years, Teri, who took care of him in every way, and whose love was at the center of his life.
Bob will be missed by his wife, Teri; his son Jake and his wife Trishay; son, Jason; and granddaughters, Emery and Linnex.
Bob was blessed with the friendship of his brother, John. He is also survived by his siblings Brenda, Linda (Harold), Debbie (Gary) and Danny (Kathy), his father Bob Elder, Sr. (Ann), and several nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
