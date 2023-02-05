Robert Vane Harper, 99, passed into eternal rest on January 31, 2023. What turned out to be his final days, were spent with family celebrating his 99th birthday. Robert was born January 22, 1924, in Mount Pleasant, Iowa, to Harlan and Grace Harper. He entered the service during World War II as an Air Force navigator. During his service, he met and later married the first love of his life, Virginia Beckman. They shared over 50 wonderful years and five children together. After completing his time in the Air Force, Robert returned home to attend school at Iowa State University.
Robert and Virginia raised their family in Riverside, Iowa, where they owned and operated Harper’s Hardware. Their next adventure was to Iowa City, where they opened the “The Stable,” a well-known retail establishment. In their later years, they spent winters in their favorite place, Naples, Florida.
Upon Virginia’s passing, Robert moved to Columbia, Missouri, to be closer to family. A few years later, he met Margaret “Petch” Peden, with whom he shared nearly 20 wonderful years. Robert always said he was “lucky to have married two of the finest ladies in the world”.
Anyone who knew Robert knows his family was his greatest joy. Lovingly known as “Papa,” he enjoyed keeping up with his children, grandchildren, and grand-pups all over the country. He loved to paint and travel and he cooked a mean buckwheat pancake. Papa loved to tell stories to anyone who would listen, and 99 years of life gave us some great ones!
Robert is survived by his children Connie Siems (Fred), Dennis Harper (Sara), Susan Young, and Cindy Payne (Mark); grandchildren, Kerstin Yates, Lindsey Oldelehr (Marcus), Ashley Payne, Nick Payne (Mandi), Alexis Young, Brett Young (Nikki), Heidi Miller (JP), Paige Harper, Taylor Moreton (James), Mackenzie Harper, Hayley Sumner (Kyle), Hannah Ratermann (Graham), and Luke Harper; six great-grandchildren; Margaret Peden’s family, and many loving friends.
Robert was preceded in death by his first wife, Virginia Harper, their son Randall Harper, his son-in-law Stuart Young, and long-time love, Margaret Peden.
A memorial service and celebration of life will be held April 7, 2023, in Columbia, Missouri. Details will follow later this spring.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Central Missouri Honor Flight or a charity of your choice.
A week celebrating 99 years of Papa with family was the perfect finale for a life well-lived. If it had to end, it was a better ending than his family could have ever imagined. He is already greatly missed and forever loved.