Robert Vane Harper, 99, passed into eternal rest on January 31, 2023. What turned out to be his final days, were spent with family celebrating his 99th birthday. Robert was born January 22, 1924, in Mount Pleasant, Iowa, to Harlan and Grace Harper. He entered the service during World War II as an Air Force navigator. During his service, he met and later married the first love of his life, Virginia Beckman. They shared over 50 wonderful years and five children together. After completing his time in the Air Force, Robert returned home to attend school at Iowa State University.

Robert and Virginia raised their family in Riverside, Iowa, where they owned and operated Harper’s Hardware. Their next adventure was to Iowa City, where they opened the “The Stable,” a well-known retail establishment. In their later years, they spent winters in their favorite place, Naples, Florida.

