Robert St. John Jones, age 68, of Columbia, MO, passed away on August 17, 2021 at The Harry S. Truman Veterans Hospital. He was born on August 9, 1953 in Boonville, MO; a son of George Smith and Virginia Jones.
Friends will be received from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 28, 2021 at Parker-Millard Funeral Service & Crematory. Interment with full military honors will be private at Sunset Cemetery in Boonville, MO.
Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service & Crematory, 12 East Ash Street, Columbia, MO 65203 (573) 449-4153. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.parkermillard.com.