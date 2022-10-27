Robert Laurence Miller (Bob) died unexpectedly at his home on Oct. 23, 2022. Bob was born on Oct. 7, 1948 in Mount Vernon, Ohio to William and Miriam Miller. He earned his BA from Kenyon College and Ph.D. from the University of London’s Institute of Archaeology, then taught at the American University of Beirut in the 1980s. On returning to the US in 1989, he worked as a contract archaeologist and independent scholar. He retired with his wife, Janie Rees-Miller, to the Rees farm in Columbia in 2018. A full obituary is posted at www.parkermillard.com.
Robert Laurence Miller "Bob" Oct. 7, 1948 – Oct. 23, 2022
- Submitted by Parker-Millard Funeral Service
-
-
