Robert Louis (Bob) Watkins, of Columbia, Mo., died Friday, Aug. 13, 2021. He was 72. Bob was born Dec. 14, 1948, in St. Joseph, Mo. to Paul Watkins and Rose Wegenka Watkins. He is survived by son Sam Watkins, of Dallas, Tex., daughter Sarah Watkins, of Columbia, and grandchildren Cassady Watkins, Bennett Watkins, Sophia Taft and Solomon Turner.
Bob graduated from Christian Brothers High School in St. Joseph in 1967 and then attended the University of Missouri where he was a member of Beta Theta Pi fraternity.
During his career, Bob worked as a medical real estate developer, managing hospital and clinic projects throughout the U.S. After being diagnosed with myasthenia gravis, he retired and moved back to Columbia in 1999.
A talented artist, Bob enjoyed trout fishing, telling tall tales, attending Mizzou sports and above all, being Poppy to his four grandchildren. He also was a devoted father, son, brother and uncle.
In addition to his children and grandchildren, Bob is survived by brother Dan Watkins of Port Angeles, Wash., and seven sisters: Susie Conour, Laura Watkins, both of Lake Ozark, Patricia Watkins of Redondo Beach, Calif., Pamela Watkins of Vallejo, Calif., Milissa Watkins of Phoenix, Ariz., Julie Barnes of New Albany, Ohio, Martha Brendel of Columbia, and many nieces and nephews.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents, brother Paul Watkins, and sister-in-law Barbara Gareiss Watkins.
A Remembrance of Bob Watkins will be held Saturday, September 25, 2021, from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. at Orr Street Studios, 106 Orr St., Columbia, Mo.
Condolences may be left online for the family at www.parkermillard.com. Video tributes can also be created and uploaded at https://www.tribute.co/bob-watkins/