Robert Michael “Mike” Alexander, 77, went to be with his Lord Jesus on October 15, 2022.
Mike was loved by all who knew him. He had an array of gifts and talents which he used in service to others. He loved to raise his angelic voice in praise. Mike was a true man of faith and was very open about his love for Jesus. He was an advocate for children all of his life and a dedicated teacher of students of all kinds and ages. Mike deeply loved his family and friends, and his favorite place was in their presence.