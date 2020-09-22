Maj. Robert “Bob” Neal Brock, 92, of Columbia passed on Sept. 19, 2020.
Bob was born April 10, 1928, in Chicago, the son of Charles Gordon and Icy Beatrice Brock. He was the second of two children. He grew up in Chicago, where he attended high school at Lake View High School. He graduated in 1946. He attended the University of Tennessee at Martin but transferred to the University of Tennessee, Knoxville. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in education in 1950. He went on to get his master's degree in education from Peabody College at Vanderbilt University in Nashville.
He married Margaret Grace Broom in 1952, and from this union three children — Sharon, Patricia “Susan” and Robert “Bobby” Jr. — were born.
Bob entered the Army in 1950 and was transferred to Fort Hood in Texas in 1952 when he became a reservist. Bob served a total of 21 years in the Army. In 1954 they were transferred to Wilmington, North Carolina where he began teaching American history.
Bob made a career change and became the Director of the Student Union at New Hanover in Wilmington. They moved to River Falls, Wisconsin in 1960, where he again was the Director of the Student Union at the University of Wisconsin-River Falls. In 1970 the family moved to Columbia, where he became the Director of the Memorial Union and Brady Commons at MU. Bob retired from the university in February 1985. He retired from the Army in 1988. He then went on to work for Boone County National Bank until 1993.
After retirement, he and Margaret traveled the world. His favorite place to visit was Australia. He was a member of Calvary Episcopal Church and Lions Club for over 50 years. Bob enjoyed golfing, reading, collecting replica lighthouses and building model boats.
Surviving Bob are two daughters, Sharon Sessions (Gerald) and Susan Daniel (Craig Pepmiller); five grandchildren, Jonathan Sessions (Carrie Gartner), Sara Sessions of Knoxville, Tennessee, Jennifer Sirois (Shaun), Sean Daniel of San Diego, California and Spencer Brock; two great-grandchildren, Jordan and Ashlynn Sirois; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret Brock; parents; sister, Charleen Brock; and son, Robert “Bobby” Brock, Jr.
Due to COVID-19, a private family graveside service will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Calvary Episcopal Church.