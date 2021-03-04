Robert Paschang, age 79, of Columbia, Missouri passed away February 25, 2021 at his home. He was born on July 19, 1941 in Audrain County, Missouri, a son of Edmond and Adeline Paschang.
He attended Hickman High School and was a member of the Missouri National Guard. He worked for the Columbia Tribune for over 20 years.
He was collector of all things. He was an avid reader and loved going to the Daniel Boone Library in Columbia where he spent countless hours.
Robert is survived by a sister, Joan Wright (Lester) of Centralia, and a brother, Walter Paschang (Arvie) of Imperial, Missouri and many, many nieces, and nephews. Robert was preceded by his parents and brothers, Alan, Ronald, and Chester Paschang, and a sister Patricia Foster.
