Robert Richard Morrow, 70, of Hallsville died Saturday, July 11, 2020, at his home. He was born March 12, 1950, in St. Louis, the son of Myron and Opal (Ennis) Morrow. Cremation arrangements by Columbia Cremation Care Center.

