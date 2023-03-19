Robert “Rob” Wayne Taylor, 60, of Columbia, passed away, Wednesday, March 15, 2023.
Rob was born in Kansas City, Missouri on April 28, 1962, to Jimmie Wayne and Barbara Jean (Cooper) Taylor. He was a 1980 graduate of David H. Hickman High School, and he earned a Bachelor of Science in Accountancy degree from the University of Missouri-Columbia in 1984. He was employed with the University of Missouri for 33 years starting as a Student Assistant Professional, then on to Institutional Research & Planning to Campus Budget and, finally, to Finance Administration. He prided himself as being a “bean counter” and getting to work in Jesse Hall his entire career. He retired in 2017.
Rob’s passion was genealogy. He was a life member of both the Missouri State Genealogical Association and the Genealogical Society of Central Missouri (now referred to as the Genealogical Society of Boone County and Central Missouri) and was GSCM’s first Life Member. He was an active member of both organizations, serving as a board member of MoSGA where he served in several different roles. He was a member of the local GSCM for over 20 years and served as editor of The Reporter.
Other hobbies included creating beautiful stained glass pieces, many of which were shared with family members. He also enjoyed helping his dad restore juke boxes and looked forward to their trips to the Chicagoland Jukebox Show. He loved watching old movies and listening to music from the ‘40’s to the ‘70’s. He also spent countless hours at his nieces’ and nephew’s concerts, games, and any other major and minor life events.
Rob is survived by his mother, Barbara Taylor of Columbia and his sister, Debbie Fisher (Carl) of Columbia. He was the proud uncle of Hannah Ryan (Will), Sam Fisher and Lily Fisher and great uncle of Abigail Ryan.
He was preceded in death by his father, Jimmie Wayne Taylor.
The family would like to thank the staff at The Arbors at Colony Pointe for their compassionate care and support for the past 3 years.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Thursday, March 23, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. at Bach-Yager Funeral Chapel with Pastor Mark Briley officiating. Visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. until time for the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration (AFTD) or the Genealogical Society of Boone County and Central Missouri, c/o Bach-Yager Funeral Chapel, 1610 N. Garth Ave., Columbia, MO 65202.