Robert “Rob” Wayne Taylor, 60, of Columbia, passed away, Wednesday, March 15, 2023.

Rob was born in Kansas City, Missouri on April 28, 1962, to Jimmie Wayne and Barbara Jean (Cooper) Taylor. He was a 1980 graduate of David H. Hickman High School, and he earned a Bachelor of Science in Accountancy degree from the University of Missouri-Columbia in 1984. He was employed with the University of Missouri for 33 years starting as a Student Assistant Professional, then on to Institutional Research & Planning to Campus Budget and, finally, to Finance Administration. He prided himself as being a “bean counter” and getting to work in Jesse Hall his entire career. He retired in 2017.

