Robert Rowe Hurst, Ph.D., 85, of Columbia passed away on Sunday June 11, 2023, at the Lenoir Woods Assisted Living Center.

A visitation (10 am-11 am) and a Celebration of Life (11 am) will be held at the Memorial Funeral Home Chapel on Thursday June 15, 2023. Bob loved sharing his homemade ice cream skills with all, so Bob and his family invite all Columbia friends and the Lenoir Community to an Ice Cream Social in his honor at the Lenoir Community Center from 2pm – 3pm, also on Thursday June 15th.