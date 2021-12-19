A loving and beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, Robert “Bob” Sjordal was surrounded by family as he passed very peacefully from home into heaven on Thursday, December 9 at the age of 95.
Bob was born to Elmer and Irene Sjordal in Staples, Minnesota on September 3, 1926. After graduation from Staples High School, Bob entered the U.S. Army Air Corps, and he received an engineering education at Coe College in Cedar Rapids, Iowa before he entered active military service during World War II. He returned to Staples for his high school sweetheart, Melva Severson. He secured a job with AT&T in Fargo, North Dakota, and Bob and Mel were wed a month later, almost 75 years ago.
His 39-year career at AT&T included service in North Dakota, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Ohio, New York, New Jersey and Washington D.C. Regardless of where they lived, Bob and Mel developed friendships that have lasted a lifetime.
Bob loved family time, outdoor activities, and he became quite an accomplished wood carver of a wide variety of wild birds. In retirement, Bob and Mel traveled, played golf and bridge, bowled, and entertained, including a daily 5 o’clock glass of red wine. They lived for 17 years in Tonto Verde, Arizona before moving to Columbia, Missouri, to be near family.
Smart and funny, Bob was a gracious host, a proud Norwegian-American and an excellent example in so many ways. He is survived by his loving wife, Mel, as well as his son, Bob of Two Rivers, Alaska; his daughter, Sally Auguston (Bob) of Lake Oswego, Oregon; his daughter, Bonnie Adkins (Mike) of Columbia, Missouri. In addition, he is loved by 7 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Of course, we all miss his happy disposition and sweet spirit already.
Bob’s life will be celebrated by family in the springtime when the flowers are in bloom and the hummingbirds return.