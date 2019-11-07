Robert Thomas Sotta Sr. was born July 19, 1944, in St Louis to parents Anthony Thomas Sotta and Bonnie Delight Sotta. He died Nov. 1, 2019.
He graduated from St. Charles West High School. On Sept. 23, 1963, he joined the U.S. Navy, where he served eight years. Robert was a jack-of-all-trades. He worked most of his life doing what he loved.
Robert Thomas Sotta Sr. was a great family man and a loving father. He married Jacqueline Evans (Meredith) on June 17, 1967. The couple had three children together: Elizabeth D Cadena (Joe) of Cleveland, Texas, Robert T Sotta II (Sarah) of St Louis and Rosellen I Stegemann (David) of Dardanelle, Arkansas.
Robert Has eight grandsons: Tommy, Jamie, Steven, Larry, Bryan, Noah, Jacob and Oliver; many step-grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren that will miss him dearly. He is preceded in death by his parents, Anthony and Bonnie Sotta of St Louis; Life Partner, Kimberly Clark; and brother Joe Sotta.
The family would like to thank Tami Sotta and Michael Liceaga for all they have done for him and us over the years.
Robert T Sotta Sr. was a social, active man who was deeply involved in the Barber Shop he held 35 years of sobriety at the time of his departure. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time with family and friends. His family and friends will always remember him as Bob.
A celebration of life is scheduled from 1 to 4 p.m. Nov. 9 at the ARC, 1701 W. Ash St. There will be snacks and refreshments. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Robert Thomas Sotta Sr.'s life.