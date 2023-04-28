Robert Stanley Bailey died peacefully at home with his family after a courageous battle with non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma.
When he married on October 31, 1964, he promised his wife he would show her the world, she promised him she would make him laugh. Promises fulfilled.
During his lifetime he had three careers to which the third was most satisfying: teaching chemistry with high school students.
Most of his dreams were fulfilled by his joys in life: owning unique vehicles, riding and camping with his motorcycle, bicycling across America and in Europe, vacationing with friends and family.
He contributed to the community by volunteering as a tax aide for AARP, removing invasive plants with Tree Keepers, and weeding and planting in a local rain garden.
Robert is survived by his wife Sheila, their three children and spouses, seven grandchildren, his sister, and his sister-in-law.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri, Hawthorn Chapter Missouri Native Plant Society, or a charitable organization of choice.
A celebration of life was planned privately with the family.