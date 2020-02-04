Rod Gelatt was born Sept. 20, 1926. The "voice," as he was known throughout mid-Missouri for over 50 years, was silenced Jan. 19, 2020, in Green Valley, Arizona. Memorial services will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at St. Thomas More Newman Center, 602 Turner Ave., followed by a lunch. Visitation will occur Friday, Feb. 21, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the church.
Rod is survived by his beloved wife of 58 years, Andree; sons, Dr. Mark Gelatt of Kansas City, Missouri, and Dr. Tom Gelatt (Karyl) of Kenmore, Washington; grandsons, Andrei of Mesa, Arizona, and Sasha (Austin) of Kansas City, Missouri; and grandchildren, Miles, Kaia, Neve and Heath of Kenmore.
Memorials may be made to the Rod Gelatt KBIA Faculty Enhancement Fund or the Missouri School of Journalism, 103 Neff Hall, Columbia, MO 65211.