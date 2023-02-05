On January 23, 2023, at the age of 90, Roger Hubbard Allbee, Jr., faded quietly to black, as was appropriate for a man who had worked in the television industry his entire professional life. Roger started working at KOMU-TV in August, 1957, and, though he technically retired in 1992, he continued working at KOMU-TV until the week before his passing.
Roger was born at Walter Reed General Hospital, on September 16, 1932, to Roger Hubbard Allbee and Marion Moore Berry Allbee.
As Roger, joined by a younger brother, Robert, grew up, the brothers traveled internationally due to their father’s service as an Army surgeon, during and after WW2. Their travels included a stint living in Panama, travels on large ships, and many moves from Army base to Army base.
Following in his father’s footsteps, Roger joined the US Army through ROTC while earning his BA in English at MU. He became active duty in June 1955, and left the Army as a first lieutenant, in June 1957.
Though he did follow his father’s military service example, a medical career was not for him. Roger was always fascinated by electronics and loved to tinker with radios and gadgets. He applied for a job at KOMU-TV after leaving the Army and there he stayed, from the infancy days of tube television all the way to the amazing digital world of modern television. He was known for his skills in lighting and was a stickler for perfection in all things audio. In August, 1992, Roger officially retired from KOMU but the next day returned as a part-time production department employee and worked every weekday until the pandemic forced him to take a break. The break was hard for Roger because his KOMU family was his family, his familiar place, and he missed his co-workers, the j-school students, and the bustling energy that is a television station. After the pandemic slowed, Roger returned to KOMU one day each week – Wednesday – and was back at his home away from home again.
Though he was never on-the-air and the general public didn’t know him, the journalists who came to and through KOMU – professional and students – knew him well and remembered him years later when they came back to visit. He hired many people in his years as Production Manager and delighted in telling people that he hired the man who is now KOMU’s General Manager. Roger was quietly generous to many struggling young people, helping them through financial difficulties. He was always the go-to person for advice on car purchases because he loved cars. The many behind the scenes people who worked with him over the years share lots of “Roger” stories and catch phrases and will miss seeing him at the station.
In addition to his extended KOMU family and alumni, Roger is survived by his brother, Dr. Robert Allbee, and two nieces. He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister-in-law, Marion Allbee, a niece, and his beer and building stuff “son”, Brian Cottle.
His other family, Amelia Miner Cottle and Chris Cottle, would like to thank the staff at Lenoir Woods for providing a lovely community and home for Roger, and the KOMU Family for their respect and generous care for our quirky and lovable Roger.
Roger was an anonymous but very generous charitable donor to many Columbia community charities. If you would like to do so, memorial donations can directed to two organizations that Roger supported: the Greater Missouri Alzheimer’s Association – Columbia Walk (because he hated Alzheimer’s disease; see Brian’s name above) or KBIA/KMUC-Columbia for classical music programming (because he loved classical music; he chose his houses based on how music would sound in them!).
Roger requested no service.