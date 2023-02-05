On January 23, 2023, at the age of 90, Roger Hubbard Allbee, Jr., faded quietly to black, as was appropriate for a man who had worked in the television industry his entire professional life. Roger started working at KOMU-TV in August, 1957, and, though he technically retired in 1992, he continued working at KOMU-TV until the week before his passing.

Roger was born at Walter Reed General Hospital, on September 16, 1932, to Roger Hubbard Allbee and Marion Moore Berry Allbee.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

Recommended for you