Rollin William “Ron” Cline, 81, of Columbia passed away Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, at Truman Veterans’ Hospital in Columbia. He was born Aug. 4, 1939, in Santa Monica, California, to the late Rollin Edward and Sylvia Pearl (Johnson) Cline.
Ron graduated from Ladue High School in St. Louis in 1958 and attended Lincoln University in Jefferson City. He retired as a captain in the U.S. Marine Corps after 20 years of service, including two tours of duty in the Vietnam War where he was a helicopter air traffic controller. Stateside, Ron was based at the Pentagon in Washington D.C., where he was the Marine Corps Band Travel Coordinator.
Ron was a member of the local VFW and enjoyed playing golf at Columbia area golf courses with several friends from the area.
He is survived by his brother, John S. Cline (Therese); sister Terry Nelson (Steve); and his beloved dog, Jack. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Services will be held with full military honors at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis and will be private for the family.
