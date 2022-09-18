Ronald Charles Barthels, 83, of Columbia passed away on Saturday, September 10, 2022, at his home. He was born in St. Louis County, Missouri on April 25, 1939, the son of Charles V. and Dorothy (Hertel) Barthels, Jr.

Ron graduated from Bishop Dubourg High School in St. Louis, Missouri. He entered the Marines and served his country for 4 years. He served in the Philippines, Japan, and the United States.

