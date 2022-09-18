Ronald Charles Barthels, 83, of Columbia passed away on Saturday, September 10, 2022, at his home. He was born in St. Louis County, Missouri on April 25, 1939, the son of Charles V. and Dorothy (Hertel) Barthels, Jr.
Ron graduated from Bishop Dubourg High School in St. Louis, Missouri. He entered the Marines and served his country for 4 years. He served in the Philippines, Japan, and the United States.
He married Carol “Jean” Miller on October 24, 1970, in Long Beach, California. They would have been married 52 years this October.
He also attended Ohlone College in Freemont California to receive his Associate’s degree.
Ron worked at Douglas-Boeing for almost 30 years before retiring. He and Jean raised and showed Peruvian Paso horses.
Ron is survived by his wife Carol “Jean” Barthels of the home; and son Jacob Stern. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service & Crematory, 12 E. Ash St., Columbia, MO 65203 (573) 449-4153. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.parkermillard.com
No services will be held at this time.