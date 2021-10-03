Ronald “Ron” D. Ross of Columbia passed away Sept. 2, 2021. Ron was born in Versailles MO, the son of John Gregory “Greg” Ross and Virginia “Ginny” Louise Cooper, and they preceded him in death. He was raised on a farm, but decided that was not the life for him. After graduating high school, he became a radiology technician, primarily working with CT scans, back when punch cards ran the computer. Over the years, he worked in Wichita KS, Columbia MO, and Galveston TX. While working at the University of Missouri Hospital, he met and subsequently married Carin Reust in 1984. After the birth of their son, and with the addition of their daughter, Ron became a stay-at-home dad, which was not so usual in the day. After he figured out that children do need 3 meals and 2 snacks every day to survive, and that he was responsible for treats being brought to school or to the pitch, he was a great home parent. He kept us all going over the years and was so proud of the adults his kids grew up to be. Ron was a curious, sensitive and intelligent man. His interests were broad, from space and UAPs to birds and roses. He loved a good conspiracy or murder mystery. He was a listener and collector of all genres of music; a reader of all types of books, but especially science fiction and Stephen King; a fan of Bob and Tom; a bass player; and a generous cook of delicious meals and desserts. Ron did not love sports. But his wife and kids did. He coached his kids in basketball, t-ball and coach pitch ball. He could be counted on to be the side referee in soccer, if a parent was needed, as he understood the off-sides call. His team was the Kansas City Royals. Ron was enjoying Salvi’s record setting home run march, and would be so happy now. Ron came to be a fan of Mizzou basketball and Cardinals baseball. He adopted Manchester United in the Premier League as his soccer team, and routed for the Wichita Shockers basketball team. Most recently, he enjoyed watching rugby, and was a fan of the Sale Sharks in the Premiership. Ron is survived by his wife Carin, his son Willem “Wil” Ross, both of Columbia MO; his daughter Jessica “Jessie” (Ross) Corredor and his son-in-law Christopher “Chris” Corredor of whom he highly approved, Pearland TX. He requested no services or donations in his name. Online condolences may be shared at Memorial Funeral HomeOnline condolences may be shared at memorialfuneralhomeandcemetery.com
Ronald David Ross, Oct. 7, 1955 — Sept. 2, 2021
- Submitted by Funeral Home
