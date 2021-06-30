Ronald Edward Knudsen, 80, of Columbia, Missouri passed away peacefully at his home on Saturday, June 26, 2021. Memorial services will be officiated by Pastor Bruce Williamson at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 3, 2021 at Memorial Funeral Home in Columbia. The family will receive guests from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Inurnment will occur after the service in Memorial Park Cemetery. Ron was born on May 12, 1941 in Kirksville, Missouri to the late John Edward and Alice May Grothe Knudsen. He was married to Marsha Norris on April 4, 1981 in Columbia and she survives. He was a 1959 graduate of Hickman High School. In 1966 he received his B.S. in Education, and in 1970 earned his Masters Degree from Northeast Missouri State College. For seventeen years he taught general science, biology, chemistry and physics at Malta Bend and Montgomery County High Schools. Ron served as the Mayor of High Hill, Missouri in 1976. In 1982 he became a Professional Photographer, and for the next twenty-four years he owned and operated Knudsen Photography in Columbia along with his wife Marsha. In 1993 Knudsen Photography was named the Columbia Chamber of Commerce Small Business of the Year. Ron was a proud member of the Columbia South Rotary Club, and was elected Treasurer for eight consecutive years. He was named Rotarian of the Year in 2005-06 and in 2018 he became a Major Donor to the Rotary Foundation. His genealogy research eventually led to his membership in the Sons of the American Revolution The man loved everything about trains: riding trains, owning model trains and creating model train layouts. Ron also had a passion for automobiles old and new, fast and slow. Ron was an avid fisherman whose favorite time to be in his boat on the lake was early morning at sunrise. He was a fan of the St. Louis Cardinals, the Mizzou Tigers and enjoyed watching and attending NASCAR races. He is survived by his wife Marsha; daughter Kelli (Randy) Schnell; son Kent (Lori) Knudsen, all of Columbia; brother, J.R. (Vicky) Knudsen of Greenfield, Missouri; brother-in-law, Howard (Kathy) Norris of Liberty, Missouri; grandchildren Ryan, Sara, Randy, Becky, and Coleman; nephews Rob and Kevin; great-grandchildren; great-nephews and many other loving family members and friends. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Rotary Foundation in care of Memorial Funeral Home, 1217 Business Loop 70 West, Columbia, Missouri 65202 or to Columbia Parkinson’s Support Groups, 1311 Vintage Drive, Columbia, MO 65203. Online condolences may be shared at memorialfuneralhomeandcemetery.com
Ronald Edward Knudsen, May 12, 1941 — June 26, 2021
