Ronald “Flip” Dale Phillips, 73, of Columbia, Missouri passed away on June 22, 2023, at Boone Hospital after a battle with esophageal cancer.
Flip was born on October 3, 1949, at Boone Hospital. He was the son of the late Robert and Hallie (Martin) Phillips who preceded him in death.
Flip married his favorite person (albeit a former Jayhawk) and love of his life, Kayla Ann Edwards, on February 12, 1993, at Missouri United Methodist Church. To this thirty year union, two daughters, Annie Elizabeth Sapp (Jeremy) and Madison Paige Richilano (Nic), were born. His daughters were his pride and joy as his love for his family was second to none.
In addition to his wife, daughters and their husbands, Flip is survived by four grandchildren: Tristan (9), William (8), Owen (2) and Hallie (4 months) Sapp of Columbia; his adored sister Marcia Endecott (Ron - honorary brother), prized niece Ashley Snodgrass (Phillip), and great nephews Hudson and Taylor.
Aside from his family, Flip’s countless friends brought him immense happiness. In his eyes, a day without talking to a buddy wasn’t a day worth living. Shenanigans with friends were numerous, memorable, and hilarious.
By his fellow townies, Flip was often referred to as the “mayor of Columbia” and the love of his hometown started young as he grew up attending Ridgeway Elementary and Jefferson Junior High. He graduated from Hickman High School in 1967 and was forever a proud Kewpie. He carried a wealth of knowledge on the history of Boone County and could often be found telling “true stories” at his favorite local haunts: Shakespeare’s, D. Rowe’s, and Booche’s.
When not dining (more realistically, drinking beer) at these fine establishments, Flip was probably on a golf course, attending a Mizzou game, watching a western, moonlighting as Santa Claus, showing off his impressive whistling skills, or buying a new pair of shoes. He was a philanthropist, a coach, a team manager, and a coin toss legend (that’s how ‘Flip’ came to life).
A natural-born salesman, Flip could have sold a glass of water to a drowning man in a flood. This master craftsman retired as the one and only salesman at Alarm Communication Center in 2020 after working there for 22 years.
Flip was a real jokester, a walking collection of very tall tales, and certainly wasn’t afraid to be the center of attention. His motto was: If you cannot laugh at yourself, you will not get very far in life. And with an infectious smile, he laughed a lot.
Flip was a true lover of life (and golden retrievers); the ultimate aficionado in all that he did; and the proudest big brother, husband, dad and grandpa. In his last days, he described his life as: “The. Best. Ever.” and said he “wouldn’t change a single thing”. He appreciated all he had, and was devoted to all he loved.
A Visitation and Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, June 29th at Shakespeare’s Pizza South, 3911 Peachtree Dr, Columbia, MO. Visitation will be from 3:00 – 6:00 p.m., with a Celebration of Life starting immediately after.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Flip’s favorite charity, Columbia Golf Foundation or the American Cancer Society.