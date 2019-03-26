Dr. Ronald Clyde Frederick, 79, of Columbia passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, March 24, 2019.
Ron was born Aug. 11, 1939, in Kansas City, Missouri, to the late Charles F. and Louise K. (Consaul) Frederick.
Ron married Christa Schuchardt on Sept. 1, 1984, in Columbia.
He graduated from Blue Springs High School. Ron received his bachelor of science degree from Central Missouri State University and went on to receive his doctorate in science education in 1995 from the University of Missouri.
For most of Ron’s career he was a physics and chemistry teacher at Rock Bridge High School, from which he retired in 2008. In 2009, he became assistant professor of chemistry at Westminster College, where he was currently employed.
Ron loved life. It was common to see and hear Ron laughing with family and friends. He also enjoyed religious discussions, movies, jogging and walking his two dachshunds on the Katy Trail.
Ron was a devout Catholic who spent much of his time studying the Scriptures, praying the rosary and attending religious seminars. Ron was proud to be a long-time attendee of the White House and Stubenville Jesuit Retreats.
He is survived by his loving wife, Christa; sons Andrew Frederick of Columbus, Georgia, Charles Frederick of Jefferson City and Thomas Vaughn of Denver, Colorado; daughters Susie Hirtz of Knoxville, Tennessee, and Simona D. Vaughn of Columbia; brothers Buddy “Bud” Whisler, Jerry Whisler, Mike Whisler, and Kenny Whisler; sisters Mary Jo Chase, Geneva Whisler Corum; and 12 grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his infant son, James.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 30, 2019, at St. Thomas More Newman Center. The family will greet friends from 10 a.m. until the time of service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Ron’s name to St. Thomas More Newman Center.
Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service and Crematory; 12 E. Ash St., Columbia, Missouri, 65203; 573-449-4153.
Condolences may be left online for the family at www.ParkerMillard.com.