Ronald "Gene" Nichols, 58, of Columbia passed away Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, at University Hospital after a lengthy battle with cancer.

A graveside service will take place at 2 p.m. Nov. 23 at Memorial Park Cemetery.

Gene was born in Columbia on Oct. 27, 1961, the son of Ronald Dean Nichols and Frances Leona Bennett Nichols, who both preceded him in death. Gene was united in marriage in Columbia to Linda Marie Huffman, who preceded him in death.

Gene was a hard worker, a self-employed carpenter and all-around handyman. He enjoyed watching Sci-Films and many of the older TV shows from his youth.

Gene is survived by his children, Beth (Jon) Sansoucie of St. Louis, Dakota Huffman of Columbia and Richard Dean Nichols of Columbia; one sister, Lori (Robert) Rice of Hallsville; one brother, Richard Nichols of Columbia; six/seven grandchildren; and several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

