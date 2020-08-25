Ronald John Dobey, beloved husband, father, brother and grandfather, passed away peacefully Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, in Columbia, after a brief illness and a broken heart.
Ron was born May 13, 1930, in Bridgeport, Connecticut, to the late John and Helen (Mato) Dobey. He was preceded in death by his wife, Vivian Mary Dobey of Columbia, who passed away in March 2020. He is survived by his brother Russell L. Dobey of Wilton, Connecticut; sons Ronald J. Dobey Jr. of Rocheport, John D. Dobey of Centennial, Colorado, and Douglas W. Dobey of Richmond, Virginia; daughters-in-law Tarilyn (Starzinger) Dobey of Rocheport, Marie (Cowhick) Dobey of Centennial, Colorado, Liza Corbett of Richmond, Virginia, and Fran Marshall of Evergreen, Colorado; granddaughters Allison Burrier of Evergreen, Colorado, Erin Nelson of Denver and Harper Lee Dobey of Richmond, Virginia; and grandsons, John Dobey and Colin Dobey of Rocheport.
Ron is also survived by several nieces and nephews, including Laura (Dobey) Amicucci and Lisa Marie Dobey, both of Fairfield, Connecticut, Pamela (Dobey) Peters of Pomfret, Connecticut, William Kane III of Aurora, Colorado, Claire Kane of Estes Park, Colorado, Katie (Kane) Pickering of Bel Air, Maryland, Susan Kane of Centreville, Maryland, and John Kane of Denver; and great-granddaughters Margaret and Penelope Burrier of Evergreen, Colorado.
He was preceded in death by his parents; Vivian’s parents, William and Mary Kane of Bridgeport, Connecticut; brother-in-law William Kane, Jr.; and sisters-in-law Shirley Kane of Hays, Kansas, Barbara Bertany Figlar of Fairfield, Connecticut, and Marie Gobeil Dobey of Rowayton, Connecticut; and his nephew, Daniel Kane of Clay Center, Kansas.
Ron attended Black Rock School and Bassick High School in Bridgeport, Connecticut, graduating in 1948. He was active in Boy Scouts, played trumpet in the school band and was an honor student. Ron attended the military preparatory school, Admiral Billard Academy, in New London, Connecticut, before attending the Wharton School of Finance of the University of Pennsylvania and then the University of Bridgeport, from which he graduated with honors and a degree in business administration in 1953.
Ron met his wife Vivian while living in Bridgeport, and they were married April 24, 1954, at St. John’s Episcopal Church. Shortly after their marriage, Ron earned a master’s degree in business administration from New York University. Vivian helped by typing his thesis.
While in college and after graduation, Ron worked in his father’s business and then in sales for the Mutual of New York Insurance Co. In 1960, Ron joined IBM in New York City as a sales representative where he worked for the rest of his career. He retired in 1987 after receiving numerous sales awards, in addition to being selected to teach new sales representatives. While at IBM, Ron and Vivian moved their family to Virginia, where they lived for 47 years and worked for the rest of their careers. After retirement, Ron held several positions in higher education, both as an instructor and in administration.
Throughout his life, Ron was an active volunteer. He served as committee chair for Boy Scout Troop 1123, of which all three of his sons were members. He and Vivian also volunteered at the Mary Washington Hospital in Fredericksburg, Virginia, on a regular basis.
The most significant contributions of his time and talent were made at Truro Church in Fairfax, Virginia, Trinity Episcopal Church in Fredericksburg, Virginia, and Calvary Episcopal Church in Columbia. At both Truro and Trinity, he held positions on the vestry as junior warden and senior warden. He also served as a lay minister and was on various committees. Ron and Vivian’s faith was an important part of their lives. They both studied the Bible and lived its teachings daily.
For the last three years, Ron attended to his wife, Vivian, as she suffered through a long, debilitating illness that ultimately claimed her life in March. Throughout her illness, his dedication to her was unfailing as they always had been to one another during over 65 years of marriage.
Ron will forever be fondly remembered by friends and family for his warmth, compassion, dedication to his family and faith and for his great sense of humor.
Visitation will be held between 2 and 4 p.m. Aug. 28, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home, 1217 Business Loop 70 W, Columbia 65202.
The family asks that in lieu of flowers, friends consider making a memorial contribution in Ron’s name to Calvary Episcopal Church, Trinity Episcopal Church or Boone Hospital Home Care and Hospice. Ron and Vivian’s ashes will be interred at Trinity Episcopal Church in Fredericksburg, Virginia, at a later date to be announced by the family.
Online condolences may be shared at online at the Memorial Funeral Home website.