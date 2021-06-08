Ronald Novak, age 89, of Columbia, Missouri passed away on June 5, 2021.
Friends will be received from 10:00 am to 11:00 am on Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 am, Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. Interment will be held at Queen of Heaven Cemetery in Chicago.
Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service & Crematory, 12 East Ash Street, Columbia, MO 65203 (573) 449-4153. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.parkermillard.com.