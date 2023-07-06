Ronald Paul Steen, 83, died of cancer on 6/11/2023 at his home in Columbia Missouri. Per his request, there will be no services. Ron was born in Lancaster, Missouri to Warren Paul Steen and Doris Mildred Pickens. Ron was a proud LPN working at the University of Missouri Hospital in the 70s, mostly in the NICU, and he was honored to assist with helicopter transport of critically ill infants. Though he changed careers, he maintained his nursing license for 50 years, and worked tirelessly to recruit the next generation of nurses. Ron worked at 3M for over 20 years before his retirement. Ron loved dogs and traveled with family to show several toy breeds; he eventually became an AKC judge. Ron embraced multiple cultures and was welcoming to all who crossed his path. He encouraged independence and personal growth. He kept his mind sharp following current events, and he enjoyed a good political discussion. He played piano by ear, loved dancing, and made excellent biscuits. Ron was preceded in death by his parents and his 4 younger sisters, Kay, Sandi, Carla and Penny. He is survived by his son, Rajesh Patel (Sushma), and daughters Marla Perryman (Jason) and Margaret Watson; grandchildren Monica Fulkerson, Danielle White, Kayla Dyer, Krysten Wuerfele, Montana Watson, Ronak Patel and Kajol Patel, as well as nieces, nephews, and 3 great grandchildren. Memorial contributions are suggested to the University of Missouri Sinclair School of Nursing Scholarship Fund.
