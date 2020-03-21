Ron Rimer

Ron Rimer

 Courtesy of Elizabeth Rimer

Ronald "Ron" H. Rimer died Feb. 26, 2020, in Grand Rapids, Michigan, at the age of 85 due to complications from Alzheimer’s disease.

Ron was an avid Missouri Tigers fan, member of the Quarterback Club and longtime resident of Columbia.

He is survived by wife, Elizabeth (Ostrin) Rimer; brother, Gil Bledsoe; and children, Delie Rimer, Jon Rimer and Brittany (Lange) Sage.

A memorial page has been set up to honor his life at www.gatheringus.com/memorial/ron-h-rimer/2561 and a gathering is planned for the fall.

