Ronald Noel Sweet, 64, of Columbia died April 6, 2020, after a short battle with cancer. Ron was born Oct. 3, 1955, in Quincy, Illinois. He graduated from Highland High School in 1973 in Ewing and in 1987 from MU, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in history. In 1994, he earned his Juris Doctor law degree from MU.
Ron practiced law in Columbia for over 20 years and served as municipal court judge in Hallsville. He most recently represented Boone County as an assistant county counselor. He has served as general counsel and as a trustee of the Cancer Research Center.
He was a member of the Missouri Airheads for many years and enjoyed long cruises and maintaining his BMW motorcycle with his friends. Ron was creative and loved to work with his hands. He appreciated great food and often dined out at Columbia’s finest restaurants. He routinely shared a cup of coffee with his friend Tom and breakfast at Ernie’s with a group of close friends he called the “breakfast club.” Ron loved to travel and found peace and beauty in the mountains of Montana. He cherished his visits with his daughter, Shanon, and his granddaughter, Jolee. He had a special place in his heart for his sister Diane.
Ron is survived by his wife of 11 years, Ellen Sweet; one sister, Diane Sweet; one daughter, Shanon (Mike) McCallister; one stepdaughter, Madeline Koenig-Schappe; one nephew, Ian McHugh; and eight grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Noel and Fay Sweet; a sister, Debra Sweet; two brothers, Eric Sweet and Randall Sweet; and a son, Ryan Sweet.
The family suggests sending memorial contributions to The Homies, which supports Columbia food service employees during the COVID-19 pandemic. Memorial contributions may also be sent to the Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri and Hospice Compassus.
